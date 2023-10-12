Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The college football season continues into Week 7, which includes five games involving schools from the Big 12. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
