Want to know how to watch high school football games in DeKalb County, Illinois this week? We have you covered below.

    • DeKalb County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rock Falls High School at Genoa-Kingston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Genoa, IL
    • Conference: Big Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LaSalle-Peru High School at Sycamore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Sycamore, IL
    • Conference: Interstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Sandwich High School at Marengo High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Marengo, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

