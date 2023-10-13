Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Effingham County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Effingham County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Mt. Zion High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Effingham, IL
- Conference: Apollo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.