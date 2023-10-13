Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Newman Central Catholic High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton Jr-Sr High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monmouth-Roseville High School at Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Orion, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneseo High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Quincy, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wethersfield High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 7:02 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galva High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Martinsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
