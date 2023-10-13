Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Lake County, Illinois this week? We've got what you need.

Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Niles North High School at Vernon Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Libertyville High School at Zion-Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Zion, IL

Zion, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Zurich High School at Mundelein High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Lake High School at Grayslake North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Grayslake, IL

Grayslake, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine South High School at Deerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Deerfield, IL

Deerfield, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Wauconda High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Waukegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Waukegan, IL

Waukegan, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Forest High School at Warren Township High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Gurnee, IL

Gurnee, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School