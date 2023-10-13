Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Livingston County, Illinois has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Livingston County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monticello High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pontiac Township High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Beloit High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Flanagan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.