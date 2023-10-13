Is there high school football on the schedule this week in McDonough County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

McDonough County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Macomb High School at Mercer County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Aledo, IL

Aledo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14

1:00 PM CT on October 14 Location: Cambridge, IL

Cambridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Prairie High School at River Ridge High School