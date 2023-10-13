Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Peoria County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Pontiac Township High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Elmwood Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Elmwood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rushville-Industry High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Princeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manual High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
