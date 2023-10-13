Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Piatt County, Illinois this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Cook County
  • DuPage County
  • Madison County
  • Saint Clair County

    • Piatt County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Monticello High School at Prairie Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Fairbury, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monticello High School at Prairie Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Fairbury, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.