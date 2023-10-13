We have 2023 high school football action in Stephenson County, Illinois this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Stephenson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Rockford East High School at Freeport High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 13

4:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Freeport, IL

Freeport, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Stockton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Stockton, IL

Stockton, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena High School at Lena-Winslow High School