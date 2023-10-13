Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Vermilion County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Danville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salt Fork High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fithian, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westville High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Blue Ridge High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
