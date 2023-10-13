Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Vermilion County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Danville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Danville, IL

Danville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Salt Fork High School at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Fithian, IL

Fithian, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Westville High School at Hoopeston Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Blue Ridge High School at Schlarman Academy