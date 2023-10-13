If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Whiteside County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Whiteside County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Sterling High School at Rock Island High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13

6:55 PM CT on October 13 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman Central Catholic High School at Kewanee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Sherrard High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Prophetstown, IL

Prophetstown, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Falls High School at Genoa-Kingston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Genoa, IL

Genoa, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman Central Catholic High School at Mendota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mendota, IL

Mendota, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Rock Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrison High School at Riverdale High School