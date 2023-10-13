We have 2023 high school football action in Winnebago County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Livingston County
  • McDonough County
  • Effingham County
  • Cook County
  • Madison County
  • Piatt County
  • Boone County
  • Vermilion County
  • Peoria County
  • Henry County

    • Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Rockford East High School at Freeport High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Freeport, IL
    • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stillman Valley High School at Winnebago High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Winnebago, IL
    • Conference: Big Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockford Christian High School at North Boone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Poplar Grove, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forreston High School at Pecatonica High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Pecatonica, IL
    • Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Metro-East Lutheran High School at Christian Life High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Rockford, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Beloit High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Flanagan, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boylan Catholic High School at Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Rockford, IL
    • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Belvidere, IL
    • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Rockton, IL
    • Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.