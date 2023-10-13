We have 2023 high school football action in Winnebago County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Rockford East High School at Freeport High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 13

4:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Freeport, IL

Freeport, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Stillman Valley High School at Winnebago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Winnebago, IL

Winnebago, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Christian High School at North Boone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Poplar Grove, IL

Poplar Grove, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Forreston High School at Pecatonica High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pecatonica, IL

Pecatonica, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Metro-East Lutheran High School at Christian Life High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Beloit High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Flanagan, IL

Flanagan, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boylan Catholic High School at Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13

7:15 PM CT on October 13 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13

7:15 PM CT on October 13 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School