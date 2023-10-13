Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Winnebago County, Illinois this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Rockford East High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stillman Valley High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Christian High School at North Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Poplar Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forreston High School at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metro-East Lutheran High School at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Beloit High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Flanagan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boylan Catholic High School at Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
