Following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Beau Hossler is in sixth at -9.

Looking to place a wager on Beau Hossler at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

+1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hossler has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Hossler has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Hossler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Hossler has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 270 0 19 0 3 $1.9M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Hossler's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 31st.

Hossler made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

Hossler last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 64th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,255-yard length for this event.

TPC Summerlin is 7,255 yards, 49 yards shorter than the average course Hossler has played in the past year (7,304).

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.80-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 93rd percentile of the field.

Hossler was better than just 12% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Hossler fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hossler had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Hossler's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

In that last tournament, Hossler carded a bogey or worse on two of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Hossler ended the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hossler recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Hossler's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

