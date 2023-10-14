How to Watch the Blues vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (0-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken and the Blues take the ice.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs Kraken Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.
- The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.
- Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
- The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) ranked them 22nd in the league.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Kraken's 289 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked fourth in the NHL.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
- The 48 power-play goals the Kraken put up last season (on 243 power-play chances) ranked 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken were 21st in the league with a 19.75% power-play conversion rate.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
