Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Eastern Illinois Panthers match up at 3:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Redhawks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southeast Missouri State (-6.5)
|51.3
|Southeast Missouri State 29, Eastern Illinois 22
Week 7 OVC Predictions
Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.
- Panthers games hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.
Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)
- The Redhawks have posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Redhawks have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
Panthers vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southeast Missouri State
|28.2
|31.4
|35.0
|16.5
|23.7
|41.3
|Eastern Illinois
|22.2
|19.5
|24.0
|23.0
|20.3
|16.0
