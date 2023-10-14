Fans watching from Illinois will have their eyes on the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Maryland Terrapins, which is one of many solid options on the Week 7 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Houck Field

Houck Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Maryland (-13.5)

Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-5.5)

Missouri State Bears at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hanson Field

Hanson Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

