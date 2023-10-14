The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Maryland ranks 27th in points scored this season (35 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 17.2 points allowed per game. Illinois has been sputtering on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.2 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, surrendering 28.8 points per contest (90th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Illinois vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Illinois Maryland 377.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (37th) 401.5 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.2 (53rd) 123.5 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (73rd) 253.8 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.5 (26th) 13 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (11th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,370 yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 172 yards (28.7 ypg) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has rushed 51 times for 252 yards, with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 503 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Pat Bryant has racked up 236 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Casey Washington's 17 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 177 yards (29.5 ypg).

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 1,660 yards (276.7 ypg) on 132-of-210 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 89 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Roman Hemby has 344 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 117 yards (19.5 per game).

Colby McDonald has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 216 yards (36 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' team-leading 378 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tai Felton has caught 21 passes while averaging 54.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has been the target of 34 passes and compiled 21 receptions for 303 yards, an average of 50.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Maryland or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.