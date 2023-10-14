Illinois vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Fighting Illini will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Illinois vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14)
|50.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-13.5)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Illinois vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-6-0).
- The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 14 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Maryland is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
