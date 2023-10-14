Missouri vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Missouri Tigers (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Wildcats favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Missouri vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Missouri vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|52.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|52.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Missouri vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Missouri has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Kentucky has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
