The No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Missouri Tigers (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Wildcats favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Kroger Field

Missouri vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Missouri vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Missouri has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Kentucky has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

