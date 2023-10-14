SEC rivals square off when the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the Missouri Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field. Kentucky is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is set at 50.5 for the outing.

Kentucky ranks 41st in scoring offense (33.0 points per game) and 43rd in scoring defense (21.2 points allowed per game) this season. Missouri is accumulating 33.2 points per contest on offense this season (39th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.5 points per contest (70th-ranked) on defense.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Missouri Recent Performance

Offensively, the Tigers are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 533.7 yards per game (25th-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 410.7 (102nd-ranked).

The Tigers are 36th in college football in points scored for the past three games (37.0 per game) and -64-worst in points conceded (32.3).

Missouri is fourth-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (377.0 per game), and -76-worst in passing yards given up (278.0).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Tigers have picked up an average of 156.7 yards (106th in college football), and given up 132.7 (101st).

The Tigers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

Missouri's past three contests have all gone over the total.

Week 7 SEC Betting Trends

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

The teams have hit the over in four of Missouri's five games with a set total.

Missouri has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Missouri has entered two games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is in those contests.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 1,863 yards on 71.8% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 94 times for 577 yards (96.2 per game) with six touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has totaled 266 yards on 58 carries with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has racked up 793 receiving yards on 54 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has caught 28 passes and compiled 334 receiving yards (55.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper's 20 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 273 yards (45.5 ypg).

Johnny Walker Jr. leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri's tackle leader, has 33 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Kris Abrams-Draine has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 22 tackles and three passes defended.

