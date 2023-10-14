The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in a battle of MAC foes.

Defensively, Ohio has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 234.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 102nd (346.3 yards per game). With 25.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Northern Illinois ranks 92nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 62nd, giving up 24.0 points per game.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Ohio 359.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (87th) 331.8 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.2 (8th) 164.7 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.8 (84th) 194.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (100th) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (11th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 1,015 yards on 82-of-147 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 93 times for 614 yards (102.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has run for 142 yards across 38 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 313 receiving yards (52.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has collected 145 receiving yards (24.2 yards per game) and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Trayvon Rudolph's 15 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 138 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 909 pass yards for Ohio, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 133 rushing yards (22.2 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sieh Bangura has 328 rushing yards on 83 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 78 times for 239 yards (39.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 248 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has collected 25 receptions and two touchdowns.

Miles Cross has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 41.0 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton has a total of 175 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 throws and scoring one touchdown.

