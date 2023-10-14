The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each team features a stingy passing defense, with the Bobcats ninth in the country against the pass, and the Huskies 13th. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-6.5) 44.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-6.5) 44.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Ohio has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Bobcats have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

