Northern Illinois vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each team features a stingy passing defense, with the Bobcats ninth in the country against the pass, and the Huskies 13th. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Northern Illinois matchup.
Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-6.5)
|44.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-6.5)
|44.5
|-280
|+225
Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Ohio has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
