The Ohio Bobcats (5-1) and Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) will face each other in a clash of MAC opponents at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 26, Northern Illinois 19

Ohio 26, Northern Illinois 19 Ohio has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Bobcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Northern Illinois has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Huskies are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (-5.5)



Ohio (-5.5) Against the spread, Ohio is 4-1-0 this season.

The Bobcats have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Huskies have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, four of Northern Illinois' games have finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 44.5 is 5.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio (24.5 points per game) and Northern Illinois (25.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.7 44 51.8 Implied Total AVG 29 28.5 29.3 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 57 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 31 27.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 0-2-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

