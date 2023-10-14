The Murray State Racers (2-3) square off against a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Murray State is averaging 18.4 points per game on offense this season (99th in the FCS), and is giving up 33.4 points per game (102nd) on defense. In terms of total offense, Southern Illinois ranks 68th in the FCS (340.2 total yards per game) and 38th on defense (321.8 total yards allowed per game).

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Murray State 340.2 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (96th) 321.8 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.2 (98th) 90.6 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.6 (59th) 249.6 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.6 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker leads Southern Illinois with 1,204 yards on 107-of-160 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 42 times for 266 yards (53.2 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 79 yards.

Justin Strong has racked up 23 carries and totaled 64 yards with two touchdowns.

Vinson Davis paces his team with 278 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has 22 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 277 yards (55.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Aidan Quinn's 16 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 193 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has 680 yards passing for Murray State, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 91 rushing yards (18.2 ypg) on 37 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 51 times for 296 yards (59.2 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 91 receiving yards on seven catches.

Kywon Morgan has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 92 yards (18.4 per game).

Cole Rusk has hauled in 14 receptions for 212 yards (42.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Taylor Shields has hauled in eight receptions totaling 115 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

