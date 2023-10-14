Week 7 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring MWC teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results.

Fresno State vs. Utah State

Week 7 MWC Results

Fresno State 37 Utah State 32

  • Pregame Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Fresno State Leaders

  • Passing: Logan Fife (22-for-39, 291 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Malik Sherrod (24 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Tre Watson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TDs)

Utah State Leaders

  • Passing: Cooper Legas (23-for-40, 363 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Rahsul Faison (12 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jalen Royals (8 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Utah StateFresno State
568Total Yards461
363Passing Yards310
205Rushing Yards151
2Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 7 MWC Games

UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UNLV (-8.5)

San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: University Stadium (NM)
  • TV Channel: MW Network
  • Favorite: San Jose State (-7)

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Falcon Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Boise State (-8.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: San Diego State (-6)

