High school football competition in Randolph County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Randolph County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Dupo High School at Sparta High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 16
    • Location: Sparta, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Red Bud High School at East Alton-Wood River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Wood River, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

