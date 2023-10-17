Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 17.
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Phillies Performance Insights
- The Phillies have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.
- This season, the Phillies have won 67 out of the 109 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Philadelphia has a record of 26-16, a 61.9% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Phillies.
- Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (49.5%) in those games.
- This year, Arizona has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 7
|@ Braves
|W 3-0
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|October 9
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried
|October 11
|Braves
|W 10-2
|Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder
|October 12
|Braves
|W 3-1
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|October 16
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen
|October 17
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly
|October 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 4
|@ Brewers
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Freddy Peralta
|October 7
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|October 20
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.