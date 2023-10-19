Blues vs. Coyotes: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
Thursday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) and the Arizona Coyotes (1-2) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Blues are -130 on the moneyline to win at home against the Coyotes (+110) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Blues Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6
Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Trends
- Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals once this season.
- The Blues have not yet this season been a moneyline favorite.
- The Coyotes have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.
- St. Louis has never played a game this season shorter than -130 moneyline odds.
- Arizona has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.
