Thursday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) and the Arizona Coyotes (1-2) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Blues are -130 on the moneyline to win at home against the Coyotes (+110) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Blues Moneyline Coyotes Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals once this season.

The Blues have not yet this season been a moneyline favorite.

The Coyotes have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

St. Louis has never played a game this season shorter than -130 moneyline odds.

Arizona has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.