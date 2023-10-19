Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Coyotes on October 19, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the St. Louis Blues-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Enterprise Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Jakub Vrana Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -385)
One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Jakub Vrana, who has one point (zero goals, one assist) and plays an average of 12:50 per game.
Vrana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Clayton Keller's one goal and two assists in three games for Arizona add up to three total points on the season.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Devils
|Oct. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Nick Schmaltz has totaled three total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has one goal and two assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Devils
|Oct. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
