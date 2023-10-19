Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will face the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Enterprise Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Schenn against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Schenn averaged 18:25 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -27.

He had a goal in 18 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

Schenn had an assist in 37 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists six times.

Schenn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.