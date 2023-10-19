Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Tinley Park High School at Oak Forest High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: Oak Forest, IL
    • Conference: South Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richards High School - Oak Lawn at Reavis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: Burbank, IL
    • Conference: South Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Evergreen Park High School at Shepard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: Palos Heights, IL
    • Conference: South Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Riverside-Brookfield High School at Rich Township High School STEM Campus

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Olympia Fields, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glenbard West High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Oak Park, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgewood High School at Westmont High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Westmont, IL
    • Conference: Metro Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Maine South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Park Ridge, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Andrew High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: New Lenox, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Chicago High School at Grant Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Fox Lake, IL
    • Conference: Northern Lake County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lincoln Community High School at Glenwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Chatham, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Streamwood High School at South Elgin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: South Elgin, IL
    • Conference: Upstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aurora Christian High School at Chicago Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Palos Heights, IL
    • Conference: Metro Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gage Park High School at Solorio Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fenwick High School at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Patrick High School at Carmel Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Mundelein, IL
    • Conference: East Suburban Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Proviso West High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lyons Township High School at Proviso East High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Maywood, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marist High School at Notre Dame College Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Niles, IL
    • Conference: East Suburban Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Carlyle High School at Red Hill High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
    • Location: Bridgeport, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elmwood Park High School at Walther Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: Melrose Park, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

