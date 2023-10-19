Kevin Hayes will be among those in action Thursday when his St. Louis Blues meet the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. If you'd like to wager on Hayes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hayes Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Hayes had a plus-minus of -22, and averaged 17:21 on the ice.

He had a goal in 14 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

Hayes had an assist in 28 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Hayes has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

