The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) and the Rice Owls (3-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Hurricane favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Tulsa vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tulsa vs. Rice Betting Trends

Tulsa has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Rice has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Owls have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

