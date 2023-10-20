Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Champaign County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Unity High School - Tolono at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Monticello, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mahomet-Seymour High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley Central High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fisher High School at Meridian High School - Macon
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
- Location: Macon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Martinsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
