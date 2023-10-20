Want to know how to watch high school football games in Clinton County, Illinois this week? We have what you need here.

    • Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Herrin High School at Central High School - Breese

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Breese, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Carlyle High School at Red Hill High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
    • Location: Bridgeport, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

