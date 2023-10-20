Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Franklin County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Franklin County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Harrisburg High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Benton, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dupo High School at St. Francis Borgia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Washington, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
