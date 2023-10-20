Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Franklin County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Franklin County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Harrisburg High School at Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Benton, IL

Benton, IL Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River

Southern Ill. River-to-River How to Stream: Watch Here

Dupo High School at St. Francis Borgia High School