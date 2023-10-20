Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Greene County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Greene County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Greenfield High School at Triopia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Concord, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
- Location: White Hall, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
