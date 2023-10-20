If you reside in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

    • Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    AlWood High School at Galva High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Galva, IL
    • Conference: Lincoln Trail
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cambridge High School at Lancaster High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lancaster, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aurora Central Catholic High School at Kewanee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Kewanee, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rock Island High School at Geneseo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Geneseo, IL
    • Conference: Western Big 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverdale High School at Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Orion, IL
    • Conference: Three Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

