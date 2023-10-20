In Iroquois County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

    • Iroquois County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Watseka, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School - Clifton at Salt Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Catlin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Milford High School at Schlarman Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: Danville, IL
    • Conference: Vermilion Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

