Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
In Iroquois County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Watseka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Watseka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Clifton at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Milford High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.