Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lake County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Highland Park High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Township High School at Zion-Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Zion, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes High School at Grayslake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Grayslake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukegan High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mundelein High School at Lake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.