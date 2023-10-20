Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lake County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Mercer County
  • Vermilion County
  • Cook County
  • Menard County
  • Bond County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Shelby County
  • Will County
  • Saline County
  • Randolph County

    • Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Highland Park High School at Vernon Hills High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Vernon Hills, IL
    • Conference: Central Suburban League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Warren Township High School at Zion-Benton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Zion, IL
    • Conference: North Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakes High School at Grayslake Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Grayslake, IL
    • Conference: Northern Lake County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stevenson High School at Libertyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Libertyville, IL
    • Conference: North Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waukegan High School at Lake Zurich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lake Zurich, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mundelein High School at Lake Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lake Forest, IL
    • Conference: North Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Chicago High School at Grant Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Fox Lake, IL
    • Conference: Northern Lake County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Patrick High School at Carmel Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Mundelein, IL
    • Conference: East Suburban Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.