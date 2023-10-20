Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lake County, Illinois this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Highland Park High School at Vernon Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Conference: Central Suburban League

How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Township High School at Zion-Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Zion, IL

Conference: North Suburban

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakes High School at Grayslake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Grayslake, IL

Conference: Northern Lake County

How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Libertyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Libertyville, IL

Conference: North Suburban

How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukegan High School at Lake Zurich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Lake Zurich, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mundelein High School at Lake Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Lake Forest, IL

Conference: North Suburban

How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Grant Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Fox Lake, IL

Conference: Northern Lake County

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Carmel Catholic High School