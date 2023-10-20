If you live in Macon County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Macon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Highland High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20

6:55 PM CT on October 20 Location: Decatur, IL

Decatur, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

MacArthur High School at Bloomington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nokomis High School at Sangamon Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Niantic, IL

Niantic, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Fisher High School at Meridian High School - Macon