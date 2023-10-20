If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in McLean County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Ridgeview High School

Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on October 20

6:20 PM CT on October 20 Location: Colfax, IL

Colfax, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Heyworth High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20

6:50 PM CT on October 20 Location: Heyworth, IL

Heyworth, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at PORTA High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Petersburg, IL

Petersburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Normal West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

MacArthur High School at Bloomington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at University High School - Normal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Valley High School at Eureka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Eureka, IL

Eureka, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Central High School at Central Catholic High School