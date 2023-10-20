If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in McLean County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Ridgeview High School

    • Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Colfax, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Heyworth High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Heyworth, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olympia High School at PORTA High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Petersburg, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • Conference: Big Twelve
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    MacArthur High School at Bloomington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bloomington, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jacksonville High School at University High School - Normal

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • Conference: Central State Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tri-Valley High School at Eureka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Eureka, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prairie Central High School at Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bloomington, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

