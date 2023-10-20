Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Morgan County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Morgan County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Jacksonville High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenfield High School at Triopia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Concord, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
