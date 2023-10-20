If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Ogle County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Oregon High School at Rockford Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rockford, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lena-Winslow High School at Forreston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Forreston, IL
    • Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron High School at Stillman Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Byron, IL
    • Conference: Big Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

