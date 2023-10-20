If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Ogle County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Oregon High School at Rockford Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lena-Winslow High School at Forreston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Forreston, IL

Forreston, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron High School at Stillman Valley High School