Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Sangamon County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Sangamon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Williamsville High School at Auburn High School - Auburn

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Auburn, IL
    • Conference: Sangamo
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Berlin High School at Pleasant Plains High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
    • Conference: Sangamo
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pawnee High School at Metro-East Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Riverton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Riverton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rochester High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Springfield, IL
    • Conference: Central State Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

