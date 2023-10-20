Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Sangamon County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Williamsville High School at Auburn High School - Auburn

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20

6:50 PM CT on October 20 Location: Auburn, IL

Auburn, IL Conference: Sangamo

Sangamo How to Stream: Watch Here

New Berlin High School at Pleasant Plains High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pleasant Plains, IL

Pleasant Plains, IL Conference: Sangamo

Sangamo How to Stream: Watch Here

Pawnee High School at Metro-East Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Riverton, IL

Riverton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School