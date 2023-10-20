Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Sangamon County, Illinois this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Williamsville High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Auburn, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Berlin High School at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at Metro-East Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
