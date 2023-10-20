Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Vermilion County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered below.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Watseka, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westville High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Clifton at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Milford High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
