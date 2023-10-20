Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Warren County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Warren County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monmouth-Roseville High School at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
