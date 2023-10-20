Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Will County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
If you live in Will County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Lincoln-Way East High School at Bolingbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield North High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeoville High School at Plainfield East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peotone High School at Herscher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Herscher, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet West High School at Plainfield Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
