If you live in Will County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Lincoln-Way East High School at Bolingbrook High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Bolingbrook, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield North High School at Yorkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Romeoville High School at Plainfield East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrew High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Peotone High School at Herscher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Herscher, IL

Herscher, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet West High School at Plainfield Central High School