Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Razorbacks to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Arkansas (-6.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Arkansas 33, Mississippi State 23
Arkansas Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Arkansas vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Razorbacks a 73.3% chance to win.
- The Razorbacks have three wins in six games against the spread this year.
- Arkansas has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites (0-2).
- Out of six Razorbacks games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
- Arkansas games average 53.6 total points per game this season, 6.1 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have a 32.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bulldogs are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Mississippi State is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.
- Four of the Bulldogs' six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- The average point total for Mississippi State this year is 6.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Razorbacks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Arkansas
|29.9
|25.1
|38.3
|19
|24
|28.3
|Mississippi State
|30.2
|29.5
|30.2
|28
|30
|37
