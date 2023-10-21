In the matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Razorbacks to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (-6.5) Over (47.5) Arkansas 33, Mississippi State 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Arkansas vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Razorbacks a 73.3% chance to win.

The Razorbacks have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

Arkansas has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites (0-2).

Out of six Razorbacks games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Arkansas games average 53.6 total points per game this season, 6.1 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 32.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulldogs are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Mississippi State is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

Four of the Bulldogs' six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for Mississippi State this year is 6.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Razorbacks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 29.9 25.1 38.3 19 24 28.3 Mississippi State 30.2 29.5 30.2 28 30 37

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.